Factory-packaged metal parts were stolen

The Debrecen Police Headquarters has completed its investigation into the case.

On January 30, 2021, the police stopped a car in Debrecen, on Monostorpályi út. They verified the driver and his passenger, a 32-year-old man. During the inspection, they inspected the trunk of the car, where several factory-packaged metal parts were found. The patrols accounted for the 34-year-old driver and his companion regarding the origins of the boxes. However, they answered the questions nervously and then admitted that they had been stolen. The officers took the two local residents to the police station, where they were interrogated on the basis of a well-founded suspicion of committing a theft crime. They both testified.

As it turned out, the 34-year-old man was behind the robbery. He persuaded his friend to help him steal high-value lifting equipment parts from his workplace. Since he had a key to the warehouse of the site, they simply went there with their car and loaded parts worth hundreds of thousands of forints into the vehicle and then set off home. However, they did not get far because the patrols stopped them on the way.

The Criminal Department of the Debrecen Police Headquarters carried out the necessary procedural steps during the investigation phase of the case and handed over the documents to the prosecutor’s office.

police.hu