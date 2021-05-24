Tragic Accident Between Tarján and Gyermely

On Sunday morning, a fatal traffic accident happened between Tarján and Gyermely.

On Sunday morning (23rd May), a car drifted off the road for an unknown reason and then collided with a tree. The 32-year-old man driving the car continued his trip with the vehicle, but in the meantime his passenger felt sick, so he called an ambulance. The 42-year-old man could not be resuscitated by ambulance staff, he lost his life on the scene. According to the announcement, an alcohol probe used against the driver of the car indicated a positive result. The circumstances of the accident are being investigated by the Tatabánya Police Headquarters.

MTI

pixabay