Entrepreneur Found Dead in Csorna Was Murdered, Police are Looking For a 21-Year-Old Man From Debrecen

The 39-year-old man who was found dead yesterday afternoon in Csorna, in an apartment in a residential complex, was murdered. The Győr-Moson-Sopron County Police Headquarters initiated proceedings in the case due to the well-founded suspicion of committing the crime of homicide.

Based on the data obtained so far during the investigation, Márk Dominik Veress (21) who lives in Debrecen, is suspected of having committed the crime. The man left his residence to an unknown place, and the police are looking for him.

Kisalföld wrote that the victim had lived in a sublet in Csorna and was part owner of a local business. The police said that they would do everything possible to find and arrest the perpetrator, and they are now asking for the help of the citizens. Anyone who knows the man’s current location or has relevant information about it is asked to come forward. They can apply in person at the Győr-Moson-Sopron County Police Headquarters or call 06-96-417-329. While maintaining anonymity, they can also make a report by calling the free phone number 06-80-555-111 (Telefontanú) or the central emergency number 112.



24.hu

Photo: police.hu