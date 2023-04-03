Police Arrested the Suspect of the Murder in Csorna

He wanted to kill himself when he saw the police.

The man who was wanted by the police for murder escaped to Miskolc. When the 21-year-old perpetrator saw the police, he wanted to kill himself, and was finally taken to the hospital.

On April 3rd, 2023, at 2:15 p.m., the police received a citizen report that the wanted man was in a dog run in the Vologda district of Miskolc.

The officers who arrived at the scene tried to arrest the surrounded person, who, upon seeing the police, took out a knife and stabbed himself several times with the intention of committing suicide.

The 21-year-old man was treated by the emergency services on the spot and taken to hospital. The police will take the necessary measures to take him into custody, police.hu reported





On Sunday, the police still had little information about the murder in Csorna, and by Monday the identity of the perpetrator, against whom an arrest warrant was issued, had been clarified.



