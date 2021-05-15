Elderly Woman Attacked in Debrecen

Four young people attacked an elderly woman in Mata János street, Debrecen on 14th May, 2021.

Four young people (one from Hajdúdorog, two from Hencida and one from Debrecen) decided to steal the woman’s purse, so they attacked the 76-year-old woman in Mata János street, Debrecen on 14th May, 2021 shortly after noon. They pushed her on the pavement and took her purse. The victim suffered severe injuries in the attack. The four young people managed to escape from the scene.

After they had been alerted, the police arrived on the site of the attack and collected information about the young people. They managed to identify them and caught the four people on the same day.

Investigation of the case is still in progress.

debreceninap.hu