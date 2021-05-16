Fatal Accident Near Debrecen

A cyclist died in the crash.

On Saturday afternoon (15th May), a car and a cyclist collided on main road 33, between Debrecen and Balmazújváros. The cyclist suffered so severe injuries in the accident that he died on the scene – reported the Police Headquarters of Hajdú-Bihar County.

According to the available information, a car crashed into an electric bike and due to the collision, the 40-year-old cyclist died on the scene. The whole affected section of the road has been closed by the police during the time of the site investigation.

debreceninap.hu