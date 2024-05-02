A father from Debrecen sleeps under the bridge, jet he does not want to ask for help

Ferenc Tóth, the president of the Tündérkör Foundation in Debrecen, reported a sad case in his Facebook video. Their association found out that a father from Debrecen ended up on the street through no fault of his own due to a trivial case, and since then he has been hiding under a bridge.

The man comes to work from his temporary residence, turns his clothes inside out and sleeps under a bush.

Ferenc Tóth said that the father in trouble was more proud than to ask for help, but others acted for him and alerted the foundation’s activists. For now, they are helping with food, but there is also hope that the man’s housing problems will also be solved.

(Debreceni Nap)

Picutre: illustration.