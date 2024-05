Mol announced an extraordinary fuel price change: on Saturday, the purchase price of gasoline and diesel will drop by HUF 4 gross each.

Thus, taking into account the current average prices, we can refuel at the following average prices from the weekend at the domestic wells, if this price reduction is also reflected in the retail prices:

95 gasoline: HUF 631/liter, diesel: HUF 618/liter

– writes Holtankoljak.hu.