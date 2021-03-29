Hungary Registers 189 Coronavirus Fatalities and 7,263 New Infections

Fully 189 generally elderly patients with co-morbidities died over the past 24 hours, while 7,263 new infections were registered, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Monday.

Altogether 1,920,347 people have been vaccinated in Hungary, 689,392 of whom have received a second shot, the portal said.

The number of active infections has risen to 221,002 while hospitals are caring for 12,291 Coronavirus patients, 1,497 of whom need respiratory assistance.

Since the first outbreak, 641,124 infections have been registered, while fatalities have risen to 20,161. Fully 399,961 people have made a recovery.

So far, most infections have been registered in Budapest (120,873) and Pest County (89,803), followed by the counties of Győr-Moson-Sopron (36,684), Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén (35,622) and Hajdú-Bihar (34,103). Tolna County has the fewest infections (13,996).