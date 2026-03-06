Sunny, spring-like weather expected this weekend

The weekend is expected to be generally sunny, mild, and spring-like, with peak temperatures ranging between 14 and 18°C, although many areas will experience frost in the early mornings. Winds will only pick up in a few places, according to the forecast from HungaroMet Nonprofit Ltd.

On Friday, mostly clear and sunny weather is expected. In the morning, some thin clouds may appear in the east, while in the afternoon, temporary cumulus clouds could form mainly in the west and southwest. No precipitation is expected. Winds will generally remain weak to moderate, though southeast winds may occasionally strengthen in the northwest. Temperatures will peak between 14 and 19°C.

Saturday will be clear and dry. Southeast winds may strengthen only around Lake Fertő. Early morning temperatures will generally range between -3 and +2°C, though frost pockets may be colder and areas near water, larger cities, and higher elevations may be milder. Maximum temperatures will reach 14–18°C.

Sunday will feature sunny, dry weather with mostly thin clouds. Southeast to east winds may pick up mainly in Northern Transdanubia. Nighttime lows will typically range from -2 to +3°C, but frost pockets may be colder, and temperatures near water, larger cities, and mountainous areas may be higher. Afternoon highs will range from 14 to 18°C.

