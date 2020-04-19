Number of confirmed cases rises to 1,916

More Hungarian citizens have been diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing the confirmed number of cases in Hungary to 1,916.

Another 17 patients with chronic underlying conditions have also died, bringing the total number of deaths to 189, while 250 have recovered from the virus. Of those diagnosed with COVID-19, 784 are being cared for in a hospital, 61 of which are on ventilators.

Due to the increase in the number of patients, hospitals across the country are increasing their bed capacity in preparation for large-scale illness. The number of virus carriers might in fact be higher than those officially diagnosed with COVID-19.

According to the current data, coronavirus is the most dangerous for the elderly, so elderly are especially requested to stay at home and ask their relatives or the municipality for help with shopping.

