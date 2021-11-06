Hungary Records 83 Covid Deaths, 6,804 New Infections

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Eighty-three patients died of a Covid-related illness in the past 24 hours, while 6,804 new coronavirus infections were registered, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Friday. So far 5,967,747 people have received a first jab, while 5,748,682 have been fully vaccinated. Fully 1,315,000 Hungarians have received a booster jab.

The number of active infections stands at 56,260, while hospitals are treating 3,629 Covid patients, 366 of whom need respiratory assistance. Since the first outbreak, 892,164 infections have been registered, while the number of fatalities has risen to 31,184. Fully 804,720 people have made a recovery.

 

