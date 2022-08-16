A third-degree heat warning will be in effect from Wednesday until midnight on Friday

The national chief medical officer issued a third-degree, highest-level heat alert for the entire territory of the country from midnight on Wednesday to midnight on Friday, based on the forecast of the meteorological service, on the recommendation of the National Center for Public Health (NNK).

In a joint statement sent to MTI by the NNK and the National Directorate General of Disaster Management on Tuesday, they drew attention to the fact that the heat takes its toll on the body, we can be more tired, so it is recommended to rest a lot, avoid strenuous physical work and moderate long sports and running during the hottest hours, cycling.

Those traveling by car were also warned to be extra careful because the high heat can have an adverse effect on them as well. They recommended that those spending their holidays at the water’s edge avoid sunbathing in the midday hours, cool themselves down before going into the water, and never jump into the water with an overheated body.

They also emphasized the importance of sun protection, especially for children.

They encouraged the use of sunscreen with a high factor, which should be reapplied from time to time, especially if they are playing in the water.

In case of sunburn, cooling the skin surface and treating it with a skin-soothing preparation is recommended, and in case of sunstroke symptoms – headache, nausea, vomiting, depression – it is recommended to drink plenty of fluids, and relieve pain and stay in a place protected from sunlight.

They stressed: that there is still a ban on lighting fires in the entire country, it is forbidden to light fires in forests within a two hundred meter radius of them. It was reported that there were already 14,000 outdoor fires this year. It is not forbidden to cook, grill, or fry bacon in the garden, but as long as the weather is so hot and dry, no one should light a fire outdoors – they asked.