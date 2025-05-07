MÁV Group switches to early summer timetable

The MÁV Group will switch to its early summer timetable on May 12, operating more trains for travelers, the railway company announced Wednesday via MTI.

According to the statement, the new fare system—based on county and national passes—has led to a continuous increase in the number of people choosing MÁV services to reach Hungary’s most popular tourist and recreational destinations, especially the Lake Balaton region. In recent years, the “long summer” schedule—featuring added capacity during the pre-, peak, and post-season—has quickly gained popularity, offering better travel options to locations around the lake.

As part of this “long summer,” the railway company is again introducing an early summer timetable this year, starting May 12—over a month before the official start of school vacation—providing more travel options to Lake Balaton in terms of both the number of trains and their departure frequency.

During the early summer season, which lasts until June 20 (the end of the academic school year), MÁV will primarily operate the types of services and frequencies familiar from previous years. However, the early season mode also serves as preparation for the peak season, when further changes and new services are planned, MÁV said.

From mid-May, major lakeside towns will be served not only by the standard hourly trains but also by additional services.

Compared to the off-season “winter timetable,” more InterCity cars and modern motor trains will be in service, and bike transport options will be expanded. This means more capacity will be available than in early spring.

The company also noted that starting from the early season, passengers traveling from Budapest on Balaton InterCity and express services (Balaton IC, Tópart IC, Kék Hullám Express, Jégmadár Express) must purchase seat reservations regardless of their destination. For trips to or from Székesfehérvár, they recommend using the Bakony or Göcsej InterCity trains, or the G43 and Z30 lines, and purchasing the 300-forint seat reservation in advance.

