Prosecutor appeals for harsher sentence after drunk driver tried to bribe police

The Chief Appellate Prosecutor’s Office in Debrecen has called for a harsher sentence against a man who caused a traffic accident while intoxicated and then attempted to bribe police officers.

According to the court ruling, on February 23, 2024, the defendant was driving under the influence when police officers attempted to stop him. The driver fled and shortly thereafter crashed into a legally parked vehicle. Following the incident, the defendant—who has a history of multiple criminal convictions and was already under investigation at the time—tried to bribe the officers first with 20,000 forints and later with 200,000 forints in order to avoid prosecution. While offering the money, he condescendingly asked, “Is this enough?” He was handcuffed and taken to the police station.

The Miskolc Court sentenced the man to 2 years in prison and imposed a 3-year driving ban for bribery of public officials and drunk driving. However, the prison sentence was suspended for 4 years of probation.

Both the prosecution and the defense appealed the ruling: the prosecution seeking a harsher sentence, while the defendant and his lawyer appealed primarily for partial acquittal and secondarily for leniency.

The Chief Appellate Prosecutor’s Office in Debrecen upheld the prosecution’s appeal and moved to dismiss the defense’s. They argued that the defendant made every effort to avoid responsibility by repeating his bribery attempt with a tenfold increase when the first was rejected. Given these facts, the prosecution believes a significantly longer prison sentence and a ban from public affairs are justified.

The case will now be decided on appeal by the Debrecen Court of Appeal.

