Spring Fair in Debrecen in 2025: Everything you need to know about the Mihály-Day Market

Debrecen’s nationally renowned open-air fair, commonly referred to as the Mihály-Day Market, will once again take place this spring. The 2025 edition of the Debrecen Spring Grand Fair (Debreceni Tavaszi Nagyvásár) is scheduled for May 10–11, and the venue remains the familiar Böszörményi Road. Here’s what you need to know about this year’s event, including key dates, location details, and expected changes.

A Tradition Rooted in Centuries of History

Debrecen received town privileges in 1361 from King Louis the Great and gained the right to hold fairs in 1405, thanks to King Sigismund of Luxembourg. Since then, the city has been a central hub for national fairs. By the early 1700s, Debrecen hosted up to six major fairs annually, often lasting up to two weeks. This number was reduced to four in 1747 and eventually narrowed down to two: the Mihály-Day Fair in autumn and the Gergely-Day Fair in spring.

In recent years, however, several of these fairs were canceled due to the pandemic and organizational challenges. As a result, the autumn fair hasn’t been held for several years, and now, regardless of the season, Debrecen’s main market event is generally referred to as the Mihály-Day Fair.

When and Where Will the 2025 Spring Fair Be Held?

The 2025 Spring Fair in Debrecen will take place on May 10 and 11, marking what is likely to be the only major fair of the year. While it’s still possible the city may organize an autumn edition, no official announcement has been made.

Since 1996, the fair has been hosted on Böszörményi Road, moving from previous locations such as Nagyerdei Boulevard and Csapó and Burgundia Streets. The fair will once again return to this location in 2025.

What to Expect This Year

According to György Lelesz, head of the Debrecen Public Space Authority, this year’s fair will be slightly smaller in size compared to past editions. While there will be limited entertainment options for children—perhaps one or two performers or attractions—the louder amusement rides such as carousels and bumper cars will not be included, in consideration of local residents’ peace and quiet.

Preparations are already underway, with hundreds of vendors registered. Organizers expect around 800–1000 traders to participate. Last year, the two-day event attracted approximately 150,000 visitors, and similar attendance numbers are anticipated in 2025.

Lelesz also emphasized that the fair faces no local competition, making it a unique and much-anticipated event for the region.

Opening Hours and Traffic Changes

The fairgrounds will begin preparations on the evening of May 9, with tent setups and road closures starting from 6:00 p.m. On May 10 and 11, the fair will be open to visitors from 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. both days.

As in previous years, traffic regulations will be adjusted during the event:

József Attila Street will be one-way from the residential area toward Böszörményi Road.

Vehicles will be directed toward Füredi Road , with new signs installed to guide traffic.

A “No stopping” sign will be placed on the one-way portion of József Attila Street to ensure smooth traffic flow.

Additionally, designated taxi stations will be set up nearby to accommodate visitors arriving by cab.

(Source: penzcentrum.hu)