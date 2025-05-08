English stand-up comedy lights up MODEM in Debrecen this Friday

Comedy lovers in Debrecen are in for a treat as Hot Paprika Comedy teams up with MODEM – Centre of Modern Art to bring an exciting English Stand-Up Comedy Showcase to the city on Friday, May 9 at 7:30 p.m.

The event will take place at MODEM (Hunyadi János u. 1-3.), and promises a night full of laughter, international humor, and community vibes. Whether you’re a local or an expat, this is a great chance to enjoy stand-up comedy in English in one of Debrecen’s most iconic cultural venues.

Headlining the evening is Tauseef Parvez, accompanied by a lineup of talented comedians ready to entertain. And for those who’ve always dreamed of trying their hand at comedy, the night includes an Open Mic segment — offering locals the chance to take the stage and share their best jokes with a welcoming audience.

Ticket prices are 1500 Ft for students and 2500 Ft for adults. Tickets here.

More information ath the event Facebook page.

