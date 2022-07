An eight-meter tree branch broke onto the road on Sunday afternoon in Debrecen on Győrfi István Street, the county disaster management announced.

Professional firefighters from Debrecen removed the branch with a motorized chainsaw and a plug ladder. The professional firefighters of the county seat also marched to Forgách Street in Debrecen, where a tree branch broke off and fell onto the road. Firefighters intervened with a chainsaw.

Hajdú-Bihar County Disaster Management Directorate