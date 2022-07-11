Murder in Polgár: the man who killed his ex-partner’s boyfriend on street may receive a severe punishment

The General Prosecutor’s Office of Debrecen proposed to increase the punishment of the 38-year-old defendant, who was sentenced to 24 years in prison by the Debrecen Court of Appeal for the crime of homicide and other crimes – as a repeat offender.

The man stabbed his ex-partner’s boyfriend to death in the open street.

For several years, the accused lived in a cohabitation relationship with a young woman, with whom he had children. The couple was constantly struggling with financial difficulties, so in order to solve their financial problems, they jointly decided that the young woman would earn a regular income through prostitution. However, it happened that the accused forced his partner to perform sexual services by beating her.

In May 2019, the woman established a more permanent relationship with one of her occasional partners, with whom she moved to a small town in Hajdúság. The accused did not forgive them. The man kept threatening to kill his partner. At the beginning of August 2019, the man attacked his ex-partner on the street: he pulled the victim sitting on a bicycle backward by her hair, as a result of which the woman fell over and suffered injuries. He also threatened to kill her new boyfriend.

A few days later, he also threatened the man on an internet social network and invited him to fight. At the festive event held on August 19 on Polgár main square, the accused attacked his ex-partner’s boyfriend. Approaching him from behind, he stabbed him with a kitchen knife with a blade length of nearly 20 cm and caused such serious injuries that his victim died while being transported to the hospital. Drugs were detected in the blood of the accused, who was immediately arrested after the crime.

The General Prosecutor’s Office of Debrecen – identical to the appeal of the prosecutor’s office – proposed that the defendant’s prison sentence be aggravated. Since he had previously been sentenced to prison for committing violent crimes against persons and property, his punishment is not proportionate to his actions or to the danger to society that he represents.

Prosecution and defense appeals are judged by the Debrecen Jury, informed by the Debrecen Appeals General Prosecutor’s Office.

