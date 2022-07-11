The tramway in Debrecen was renovated before the deadline – passengers could use the tram again from last weekend

Earlier than planned, instead of July 10, 2022, tramway renovation works were completed on July 8. – announced DKV. Thus, from the start of the operation on Saturday, July 9th, instead of buses replacing trams, trams once again started to run along the entire length of lines 1 and 2.

The reconstruction, which included the replacement of the tracks at Péterfia Street, the replacement of the track connection at Kálvin Square, the asphalt pavement repair tasks of the track section from Erzsébet Street to Széchenyi Street, and the tram track maintenance work on the common section of tram lines 1 and 2, was successful, the renovation works took place at the right place and were completed before the deadline – informed the company.

debreceninap.hu