Why doesn’t Debrecen have a mountain? Just take a look around the Big Forest!

Bácsi Éva

Debrecen is often accused of lacking natural beauty. Neither a normal river nor a real mountain rises above the multitude of cobblestone panels. It there were a natural river, it would slowly dry up due to the drought and will be lost – see Vekeri-tó, Fancsika, Big Forrest.

The saddest pictures of the summer from Debrecen: Lake Vekeri has dried up

Even today, the light bourgeois class of Debrecen likes to hang out among the cool foliage. Because anyone who cultivates this with our remaining small natural environment can hardly be called a citizen:

So, Debrecen does have a mountain, the only minor flaw is that it is made of garbage.

Party trash left behind in the Big Forest

 

