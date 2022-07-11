Two wanted men and a drunk driver were arrested by the police in Biharkeresztes

It was a busy weekend for the police in Biharkeresztes. Two men wanted on the basis of an arrest warrant were produced, and the breathalyzer of one driver was indicated.

A Moldovan citizen applied for entry at the Ártánd Road Border Crossing on the morning of July 8, 2022. The police checked his data, during which it was revealed that the Criminal Enforcement Group of the Nyíregyháza Court had issued a warrant against him. The man was arrested and taken to prison.

Not long after, at the Nagykereki Autopálya Border Crossing, a man applied for entry. The uniformed officers used a breathalyzer on the driver, which showed a positive value, so he was produced and proceedings were initiated against him.

A Hungarian citizen wanted to enter the country at Ártánd on July 9, 2022, at around 9:00 a.m. During the inspection, the police in Biharkeresztes found that the Sarkad Police Department had issued a warrant against him, so he was produced.

police.hu