The square in front of the Görbeház church was paved over, it became shockingly depressing

The “Development of the Public Square in Görbeháza” project has been completed, which the town’s management celebrated with speeches and an inauguration.

István Tiba, the regional parliamentarian, gave a speech on the church square, which was completely fenced off and used to be a grassy area, and shared photos of the results of the “development”.

At such times, especially in the middle of a devastating drought, the question arises: are these normal?

By the way, on Wikipedia you can see what the square in front of the Görbeház church looked like before the paving:

debreceninap.hu

Photos: Facebook/István Tiba