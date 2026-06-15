How a penguin at the Debrecen Zoo wins over its keeper’s heart

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Evening walks are starting at Zoo Debrecen.

The route and program of the evening walks are primarily built around the animal species that visitors are most eager to see during the day. Added to this are the special stories and behind-the-scenes secrets that have accumulated at the zoo over the years. These fascinating insights provide guests with a truly unique experience and offer information they would not encounter during a regular visit.

All of this is further enriched by the special moments that can arise during an evening walk. For example, visitors recently had the opportunity to observe the giraffes up close and experience these magnificent animals from a unique perspective.

Penguin love:

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