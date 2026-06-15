Graduation ceremonies begin at the University of Debrecen – here is the schedule

This week, the summer graduation ceremonies begin at the University of Debrecen (UD). Between June 18 and July 4, more than 4,300 graduates from the university’s 13 faculties will receive their diplomas during 23 ceremonies.

The graduation season will open with the Faculty of Engineering on Thursday, June 18, at 10:00 a.m. in the Ceremonial Courtyard of the Main Building.

All ceremonies will be held inside the Main Building, with the sole exception of the Faculty of Music, which will once again hold its graduation ceremony in the Main Hall, traditionally accompanied by a musical program.

This year, the highest numbers of graduates earned their degrees at the Faculty of Economics and Business (600), the Faculty of Engineering (530), and the Faculty of Humanities (500). The number of new graduates is also high at the Faculty of Science and Technology (440) and the Faculty of Law (400).

With the exception of the Faculty of Music’s ceremony in the Main Hall, all graduation ceremonies will once again be streamed live by the UD Multimedia and E-learning Technical Centre. Family members, friends, and acquaintances will be able to follow the events on screens in the Main Hall or online via the university’s YouTube channel, even from afar.

As a family-friendly institution, the university will keep the baby care room on the ground floor of the Main Building open during the ceremonies. Staff from the Mental Health and Equal Opportunities Centre will be available to assist families and provide a comfortable environment for the youngest attendees.

For those arriving by car, an important note is that parking on the University Square campus will be free of charge during the events.

Graduation ceremony schedule

Faculty of Engineering

June 18, 2026 (Thursday), 10:00 a.m. – Ceremonial Courtyard

Live stream: https://youtube.com/live/b0ybNzqWRRo?feature=share

June 18, 2026 (Thursday), 1:00 p.m. – Ceremonial Courtyard

Live stream: https://youtube.com/live/euq1hRJOtkI?feature=share

Faculty of Agricultural and Food Sciences and Environmental Management

June 19, 2026 (Friday), 10:00 a.m. – Ceremonial Courtyard

Live stream: https://youtube.com/live/L18nOXdFBBA?feature=share

Faculty of Medicine

June 20, 2026 (Saturday), 11:00 a.m. – Ceremonial Courtyard

Live stream: https://youtube.com/live/rqtizLTQ1do?feature=share

Faculty of Music

June 20, 2026 (Saturday), 2:00 p.m. – Main Hall

Faculty of Science and Technology

June 24, 2026 (Wednesday), 10:00 a.m. – Ceremonial Courtyard

Live stream: https://youtube.com/live/g5Evzp6Mdlw?feature=share

June 24, 2026 (Wednesday), 1:00 p.m. – Ceremonial Courtyard

Live stream: https://youtube.com/live/s87aWTEq2QE?feature=share

Faculty of Informatics

June 25, 2026 (Thursday), 1:00 p.m. – Ceremonial Courtyard

Live stream: https://youtube.com/live/MAJ5zDvZGzw?feature=share

Faculty of Economics and Business

June 26, 2026 (Friday), 10:00 a.m. – Ceremonial Courtyard

Live stream: https://youtube.com/live/UK3WV_PR_mQ?feature=share

June 26, 2026 (Friday), 1:00 p.m. – Ceremonial Courtyard

Live stream: https://youtube.com/live/cAgPxtge-c4?feature=share

Faculty of Law

June 27, 2026 (Saturday), 9:30 a.m. – Ceremonial Courtyard

Live stream: https://youtube.com/live/A_FDH1D6ljI?feature=share

June 27, 2026 (Saturday), 12:00 p.m. – Ceremonial Courtyard

Live stream: https://youtube.com/live/UlAVfT0gWDs?feature=share

Faculty of Pharmacy

June 27, 2026 (Saturday), 2:30 p.m. – Ceremonial Courtyard

Live stream: https://youtube.com/live/UQn0-omUZvA?feature=share

Faculty of Child and Special Needs Education

June 29, 2026 (Monday), 10:00 a.m. – Ceremonial Courtyard

Live stream: https://youtube.com/live/SHQ_5IVBVUg?feature=share

June 29, 2026 (Monday), 1:00 p.m. – Ceremonial Courtyard

Live stream: https://youtube.com/live/WEVf73Y8JZI?feature=share

Faculty of Dentistry

July 1, 2026 (Wednesday), 2:00 p.m. – Ceremonial Courtyard

Live stream: https://youtube.com/live/1BqG7IRSBRQ?feature=share

Faculty of Humanities

July 2, 2026 (Thursday), 10:00 a.m. – Ceremonial Courtyard

Live stream: https://youtube.com/live/FNj3YPrD3bc?feature=share

July 2, 2026 (Thursday), 1:00 p.m. – Ceremonial Courtyard

Live stream: https://youtube.com/live/z26gO8jSKeM?feature=share

July 2, 2026 (Thursday), 4:00 p.m. – Ceremonial Courtyard

Live stream: https://youtube.com/live/_H7UQqDp-Dw?feature=share

Faculty of Health Sciences

July 3, 2026 (Friday), 10:00 a.m. – Ceremonial CourtyGraduation ceremonies begin at the University of Debrecen – here is the scheduleard

Live stream: https://youtube.com/live/ImeeGWl1EdE?feature=share

July 3, 2026 (Friday), 1:00 p.m. – Ceremonial Courtyard

Live stream: https://youtube.com/live/3pv8u6ALwGA?feature=share

July 3, 2026 (Friday), 4:00 p.m. – Ceremonial Courtyard

Live stream: https://youtube.com/live/BRFLppZzuB0?feature=share

Faculty of Medicine

July 4, 2026 (Saturday), 10:00 a.m. – Ceremonial Courtyard

Live stream: https://youtube.com/live/Nd0_eEdOflU?feature=share_