Debrecen pharmaceutical PhD students strengthen their academic ties in China

Nine PhD students from the Faculty of Pharmacy of the University of Debrecen visited the China Pharmaceutical University in Nanjing, a city in China with more than 9 million residents. The main goal of the visit was to deepen professional and scientific cooperation between the two institutions.

During the two-week program, six Hungarian and three Syrian PhD students from the Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences gained a comprehensive overview of the Chinese university’s educational and research activities. The visitors attended lectures and seminars, where various local research groups presented their fields of expertise, current research directions, and results. These sessions provided an opportunity for professional dialogue and laid the foundation for joint scientific thinking. The Debrecen students also gave two presentations about the education and research activities of their faculty.

According to Dean Ildikó Bácskay of the Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences, a key element of the program at China Pharmaceutical University was visiting research laboratories, where students saw modern instrumentation and gained insight into ongoing research. This helped identify potential areas for future cooperation.

She also noted that the students were introduced to the basics of traditional Chinese medicine, which opened new perspectives in pharmaceutical sciences and further strengthened the connection between cultural and professional experiences.

She added that personal meetings, professional consultations, and joint programs significantly contributed to strengthening the relationship between the University of Debrecen and China Pharmaceutical University. The cooperation foundations have been reinforced, which may support future joint research projects, scientific publications, and further student mobility.

(unideb.hu)