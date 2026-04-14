ECB Calls for Deeper Single Banking Market to Boost EU Competitiveness

The European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council has called for a stronger and more integrated Single Market for banking in the euro area, arguing that deeper financial integration is essential to improve competitiveness, resilience, and long-term economic growth.

In a statement published on 14 April 2026, the ECB emphasized that the euro area should function more like a single jurisdiction, where capital and liquidity can move freely within cross-border banking groups. It stressed that current regulatory fragmentation and remaining barriers continue to hinder banking integration and limit economies of scale.

The ECB underlined that resilient banks are crucial for sustainable growth and that competitiveness should be achieved through harmonisation, integration, and scale rather than deregulation. It also stated that efforts to simplify EU banking rules must reduce unnecessary complexity without weakening financial stability.

As part of its response to the European Commission’s consultation on EU banking sector competitiveness, the ECB’s Governing Council reiterated its December 2025 proposals, calling for coordinated progress on completing the banking union, including the introduction of a European Deposit Insurance Scheme (EDIS) with a clear implementation timeline.

ECB officials highlighted that better integration and cross-border competition would strengthen banks’ business models and resilience, while preserving financial safeguards introduced after the global financial crisis. They also noted that capital requirements remain broadly aligned with international standards and have not restricted lending capacity, even during periods of financial stress.

The Governing Council proposed several reforms, including simplifying EU banking rules, increasing proportionality for smaller banks, streamlining reporting requirements, merging macroprudential buffers, and shifting certain rules into directly applicable EU regulations.

Overall, the ECB concluded that a truly unified banking market—along with deeper capital markets—would be key to strengthening Europe’s economic competitiveness and financial stability.

(ecb.europa.eu)