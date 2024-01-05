The honorary citizen of the University of Debrecen is 90 years old

On January 4, the former president of the Republic of Slovakia, Rudolf Schuster, celebrates his 90th birthday. In 2016, the University of Debrecen awarded the politician – who played a decisive role in deepening Slovak-Hungarian relations – one of the most prestigious recognitions, the Civis Honoris Causa award.

The institution’s press department informed us that at the meeting of the University of Debrecen Senate on June 30, 2016, it was decided to award the Civis Honoris Causa title to Rudolf Schuster. In his presentation, rector Zoltán Szilvássy emphasized that the multilingual former Slovak president and mayor of Kassá played a significant role in promoting Slovak-Hungarian cooperation and in the transformation of the peoples of the Carpathian Basin into a unified community.

Rudolf Schuster received one of the institution’s most prestigious recognitions, the title of Civis Honoris Causa – Honorary Citizen of the University of Debrecen – at the University of Debrecen’s festive opening senate session in September.

Among the intimate events of my life, I will remember the solemn and intimate moments spent with you and I promise that as long as my strength allows, I will do everything to deepen the good reputation of your patina university. From today, your alma mater is also my alma mater

– said the university’s new honorary citizen in his acceptance speech.

(unideb.hu)