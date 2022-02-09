Winter graduation ceremony of the Faculty of Humanities

Winter graduation ceremony of the Faculty of Humanities

Students who completed undergraduate, master’s, and specialized training were able to receive their diplomas on Friday at the winter graduation ceremony of the Faculty of Arts of the University of Debrecen, at which the faculty was awarded.

We’re over hard years. You studied for almost two years, seeing your teachers and fellow students on just a laptop screen. We taught you that in a good case, that is, if the technical conditions were met, there were only thumbnails in the corner of our screens. I can’t imagine any worse learning conditions in peacetime.

– Róbert Keményfi referred to the difficulties affecting education due to the viral situation in his speech.

 

More information: hirek.unideb.hu

