On Saturday, the graduation ceremony of the Faculty of Engineering of the University of Debrecen was held in the framework of two events. At the events, 352 graduates received their diplomas, and the awards and recognition of the faculty were also presented.

At the morning ceremony in the Courtyard of the Main Building, architects, civil engineers, environmental and mechatronics engineers, and technical managers were awarded their diplomas.

