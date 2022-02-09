This little boy from Debrecen suffered from a series of strokes

The story of Matthew can be read in the Facebook group called Together Easier, which we are now posting.

The little boy from Debrecen was born on January 30, 2020, in the 34th week of pregnancy with a rare but more complex genetic disease called Sturge-Weber syndrome (benign vascular cancer). It soon became apparent that there was a problem with both eyes. At 3 months of age, the right eye was also operated on for cataracts and high intraocular pressure to avoid blindness. It was not yet known that he was prone to thrombosis and had a stroke within 12 hours of surgery. He was then ventilated for more than 2 months, and it was necessary to perform a tracheal incision for ventilation shortly to reduce the risk of infection. He received a tracheal cannula, which he still uses today due to a weakening of the laryngeal cartilage.

The boy needed to aspirate the secretion from the cannula several times a day with a special suction device. The remnant of the stroke is epilepsy, which has caused seizures several times. However, cysts have been reported in both hips, and hypotension (loose muscles) is present throughout the body. This is clearly visible to the naked eye, as it cannot sit or walk. But it can be improved! They were accompanied by a physiotherapist who helped Máté a lot. Recently, however, they have not been able to line up for the tournament because they have not been able to pay for it.

The session would occasionally require HUF 5,000 and would be needed on a daily basis for visible improvement. All their dreams are to get to the pea house where the child could take part in intensive personalized treatment. But it is unfortunately unaffordable for them. Only the cost of accommodation is 12,000 HUF / night/family.

The exact cost of the treatment cannot be limited, as the therapy is individualized in each case. They have been undergoing treatment for three years, but the little boy is walking. Based on this, the treatment requires many millions of HUF for Máté to recover. The spots on your body could also be lightened, but of course, it’s not free either. Parents primarily want to lighten the stain on the face and this hand. An approx. The lightening of the 5 cm area is around 45,000 HUF. It is clear from the pictures that Máté’s face is almost 100% covered by this redness, so this treatment also means a very large amount. She is currently waiting for glasses because she has poor eyesight with both eyes. His left eye should also have had surgery, but doctors say the risk is too high due to taking a blood thinner or genetic disease. The goal of the parents is for Matthew to be able to recover and live a full life to the best of his ability. They are asking for help.

Together Lighter Group:

10400339-86768667-81561001

In case of a foreign transfer:

BIC code: OKHBHUHB

IBAN number: HU06 1040 0339 8676 8667 8156 1001

Please indicate in the announcement: Donation Máté Csukás

Péter Csukás

60600376-00616791

In case of a foreign transfer:

BIC code: TAKBHUHB

IBAN number: HU37 6060 0376 0061 6791 00000000

Please indicate in the announcement: Donation Máté Csukás

debreceninap.hu