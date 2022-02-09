The woman from Hajdúhadház got her stolen pumps back

Police in Hajdúhadház identified the thief and returned some of the stolen property to its owner.



According to the investigation, on the night of January 11, 2022, the unknown thief broke into the garage door of a family house in Hajdúhadház, from which he stole two pumps and four extension cables. Police collected data, interrogated witnesses, and identified the alleged perpetrator, a 27-year-old local resident. The man was interrogated for a well-founded suspicion of committing theft, during which he testified. Investigators found some of the stolen items, with the exception of two cables, seized them, and returned them to the victim.

In this case, the Criminal Department of the Hajdúhadháza Police Headquarters carried out the necessary procedural steps and sent the resulting documents to the competent prosecutor’s office with a proposal to prosecute.

police.hu