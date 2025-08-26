Young man threatened a bombing after failing to get a job at McDonald’s in Debrecen

According to the investigation so far, the young man had previously applied for a posted job at a restaurant in Debrecen. He was not selected, but he did not give up and, as soon as he had the chance, he sent his résumé again. After receiving a third rejection message, however, he reached his breaking point.

He also sent an email threatening to bomb all McDonald’s restaurants in Debrecen and demanded an explanation as to why he was not hired.

The police received the report yesterday afternoon, and investigators had a relatively easy task, as the young man had sent the threat from the same email address he had previously used for his résumé. In the early evening, officers visited his home, confiscated his mobile phone, and took him to the police station.

During questioning, he gave a detailed confession, explaining his actions as the result of disappointment and sudden anger. Criminal investigators took him into custody and initiated proceedings against him for endangering the public.

(police.hu)