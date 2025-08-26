The Tündérkör Foundation organizes a charity children’s clothing fair in Debrecen again

Bácsi Éva

On August 30–31, 2025 (Saturday–Sunday), the Tündérkör Foundation will hold its unique charity children’s clothing fair for the second time.

At the fair, 1.5–2 tons of new children’s clothes and accessories will find new owners, ranging from newborn sizes up to 15 years old. The organization gifts each item to those who donate 50% of the value of the selected clothing. The foundation emphasizes that the event is not a donation distribution but a fundraising initiative – only those who support the Tündérkör Foundation with half of the item’s value will receive the chosen clothes or accessories. The collected donations will be used to support the operation of the Tündérkör Foundation.

Date of the charity fair: August 30–31, 2025 (Saturday–Sunday), 08:00–16:00
Location of the charity fair: EMPA RehabVilág Rehabilitation Center, 4026 Debrecen, Mester út 28

