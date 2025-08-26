The Night of Zoos comes to Debrecen with special programs

The Night of Zoos is an annual nationwide event when zoos, wildlife parks, and animal exhibition sites remain open after dark and welcome visitors with special nighttime programs.

This year’s national theme, “Urban Wilderness,” explores how nature adapts to urban environments. Debrecen contributes a unique perspective: with the colorful and lively inhabitants of the tropical wildlife section, it evokes the moment when the boundaries between forest and city blur.

Visitors can enjoy special attractions such as feeding demonstrations for numerous species, discussion tables on human-animal conflicts that encourage interactive participation, as well as activities like bravery tests and a “scent station.” The program is further enriched with the Zoo Nook and glowing minerals.

From 7:00 PM, amusement park activities begin, entertaining guests until 10:00 PM (though rides are available from 6:00 PM and vendors will also be present).

Fire jugglers, dance performances, quizzes, an interactive tent, face painting, glitter tattoos, and even a robot dog roaming among the crowd will all highlight the theme of human-animal interaction.