Renovation of Keleti Railway Station begins, lasting four weeks

The four-week renovation of Keleti Railway Station has begun. This time, it is not the historic main building being refurbished, but the railway infrastructure. While perhaps less spectacular, the goal is to ensure the reliable operation of the station for years to come, said Zsolt Hegyi, CEO of the MÁV Group, in a Facebook post on Monday.

He emphasized that the work began during the last week of summer, which is perhaps one of the least busy periods, and will continue into the first week of September, also expected to be less crowded, in order to cause the least possible inconvenience and uncertainty for passengers.

He added that Monday morning was spent with his senior colleagues at Kőbánya-felső, currently the most important transfer hub during the track closures. They spoke with passengers and railway workers, trying to help and make this highly busy situation run more smoothly.

Zsolt Hegyi asked everyone not to travel out of routine during the next four weeks: the website mavcsoport.hu/keleti provides information on how to travel most easily during the renovation of Keleti Railway Station.

In the post attached to his video message, the CEO of the MÁV Group stressed that the project is being carried out in such a way that the timetable will not be reduced: the same number of trains will run during the renovation weeks, with similar or greater capacity than before.

Only the departure and terminal stations will change temporarily. During this period, the role of Keleti will be taken over by Nyugati, Kelenföld, and Kőbánya-felső stations, as well as additional transfer points, where railway and Budapest transport hubs will be linked by both regular city routes and new connections.

