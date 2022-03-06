Sirens Will Be Switched On All Over the Country on Monday

In the first half of the week, several news portals reported the postponement of the MoLaRi siren test for this month, which was decided at the time because the authorities did not want to cause panic among either the Hungarian population or the Ukrainian refugees.

On Friday, however, this announcement was supplemented by the fact that the test alarm will take place on March 7th, with the difference that a short, few-second mode will be used instead of the loud, minute-long alarm.

The alarm, which lasts for a few seconds, will take place nationwide on Monday, March 7th at 11 a.m. Given the current war situation, let’s try to avoid hundreds or thousands of people panicking over the trial alarm! The MoLaRi system has been installed in the vicinity of industrial plants that also use hazardous substances nationwide, and its name comes from the words Monitoring and Public Alarm, which indicates that the system was created to maintain continuous operational safety.

Trial alarms basically take place on the first Monday of each month, most of the time being a reduced-running, few-second (growling) test, and twice a year an audible (full-length) test lasting minutes. The latter would have taken place on 7th March, but the case was changed in view of the current state of emergency. The system was built in Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén, Csongrád, Fejér, Hajdú-Bihar, Heves, Komárom-Esztergom, Pest, Tolna, Vas and Zala counties, thanks to which up to 517 thousand people could be alerted if trouble happened.

debrecenbenhallottam.hu