Volánbusz Ownership Transferred to MÁV

The ownership of state-owned bus company Volánbusz was transferred to state-owned railway company MÁV with a view to strengthening long-term strategic management.

The government’s long-standing aim of improving public transport services in all localities and to make public transport environmentally friendly can be achieved under unified management, Andrea Mager, Hungary’s minister without portfolio in charge of managing state assets, said in a statement. In the meantime, a unified bus and railway timetable, as well as a single ticket system, will be developed. The professional management and passenger transport tasks performed by each company will not change.

