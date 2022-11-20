Weather Alert Issued for Two Counties Due to the Thick Fog

According to the forecast of the National Meteorological Service, during the day on Sunday, the precipitation system will push back more and more over the southwestern and southern landscapes, while the cloud cover will begin to break and decrease in an increasingly large area from the northwest and north.

In the evening, visibility starts to deteriorate in more and more directions. The northerly wind remains moderate. The highest daytime temperature is likely to be between 3 and 8 degrees. By late evening, the air cools down to between -2 and +5 degrees.

The OMSZ has issued a warning for two counties – Vas and Zala – as dense fog may form in these areas from Sunday evening.

According to Időkép’s forecast, the morning may start with rain in several places on Sunday. Mixed precipitation, snow and sleet may occur in some places in Transdanubia and in the mountains. By afternoon, the precipitation will stop in most places, the clouds will begin to break from the northwest, but the gloomy, cloudy weather is expected to remain in the south and east. The northerly wind can be brisk in the south and southeast. We can expect -3, +5 degrees in the morning and 4-8 degrees during the day.

24.hu

pixabay