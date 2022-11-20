HUF 3 Billion a Year Given to Wine Marketing

The government provides HUF 3 billion annually for the implementation of the national wine marketing strategy, the government commissioner responsible for national wine marketing announced on Saturday at the Vince gala in Budapest.

Pál Rókusfalvy is confident that the budget support will improve the international recognition of Hungarian wine, so it will be possible to sell it abroad at a much higher price than at present. The marketing of the grape and wine sector has received unprecedented help with government support, but success will also require collaboration, cooperation and the application of scientific research, he added.



MTI

24.hu

pixabay