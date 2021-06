The Hungarians did not win a quota at the Olympic qualifiers of the synchronized swimmers in Barcelona.

According to a report by the International Federation of Water Sports (FINA) website, after the team finished last in seventh place on Friday, the doubles fights took place on Saturday and Sunday.

Based on the total score of the technical and free program, the duo Lida Farkas and Boglárka Gács finished in 21st place in the field of 23 doubles.

debreceninap.hu