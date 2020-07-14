Hungarian Electricity Works MVM and Rosatom Establish Joint Venture

National
Kurucz JuditLeave a Comment on Hungarian Electricity Works MVM and Rosatom Establish Joint Venture

State-owned Hungarian Electricity Works (MVM) has formed a joint venture with Rusatom Service, a unit of Russia’s Rosatom, named European Power Services (EPS), Rosatom said.

 

The founders have an equal 50% share in EPS but the company will operate as part of MVM group. MVM said on its website that EPS will primarily provide development and maintenance services for the safe operation of power plant systems and equipment in domestic and other European markets. EPS was established with a 5 million forint (EUR 14,000) share capital and started operation on July 8.

 

MTI

Related Posts

Over 900 Infections, 140 Deaths Among Elderly Care Home Residents in Hungary

Tóháti Zsuzsa

13 New Coronavirus Cases, No Deaths in Hungary

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Electricity Demand Falls by 10% in May

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *