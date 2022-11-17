Hungary Records 4,431 New Covid Cases Last Week, 73 Fatalities

Fully 4,431 new Covid-19 cases were registered last week, while 73 people died in connection with the virus, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Wednesday in a round-up of last week’s data.

Last week there were 18,533 active infections and 749 Covid patients hospitalised, 10 intubated on a ventilator. Altogether 6,419,758 have been vaccinated, with 6,206,156 having received a second shot, 3,901,052 a third, and 381,998 a fourth. Fully 2,157,995 Covid cases have been registered in Hungary since the start of the outbreak and 48,184 have died. So far 2,091,278 people have made a recovery.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay