Ready, Set, Go for Secondary School Exams

Everything is in place for final secondary school exams to start on Monday, according to the state secretary in charge of public education.

Zoltán Maruzsa, speaking at a press conference of the central board coordinating the response to the coronavirus epidemic, noted that the exams will comprise written papers and that will be sat in line with epidemic-related rules. Fully 111,750 students will be taking the exams in the next few weeks at 1,159 locations, he said.

Concerning precautionary measures, Maruzsa said no more than 10 examinees will be seated in the same room, at a distance of at least 1.5m. Hand sanitisers will be provided while teachers will have to wear masks, he said, adding that mask-wearing was recommended to students but not compulsory.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay