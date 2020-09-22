3 Die, Registered Covid-19 Infections Up 876 in Hungary

Three Covid-19 patients have died in the past 24 hours, while the number of registered coronavirus infections in Hungary has risen by 876 to 18,866, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Monday morning.

The number of fatalities stands at 686, and 4,401 people have made a recovery. There are 13,779 active infections and 463 Covid-19 patients are being treated in hospital, 35 on ventilators. Altogether 26,750 people are in official home quarantine and 626,021 tests have been carried out. In addition to shops and public transport, wearing a mask will be made mandatory in cinemas, theatres, health and social institutions and public offices, and clubs will have to close by 11pm to curb the spread of the virus.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay