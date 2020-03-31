Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 27 March 2020

Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 27 March 2020

In the week ending 27 March 2020 the decrease of EUR 111 million in gold and gold receivables (asset item 1) reflected mainly the sale of gold by one Eurosystem central bank for the purpose of issuing commemorative gold coins.

The net position of the Eurosystem in foreign currency (asset items 2 and 3 minus liability items 7, 8 and 9) increased by EUR 15.7 billion to EUR 418.9 billion mainly due to US dollar liquidity-providing operations.

As a result of the Eurosystem’s open market operations and standing facilities, net lending to credit institutions (asset item 5 minus liability items 2.2, 2.3, 2.4, 2.5 and 4) rose by EUR 87.9 billion to EUR 613.6 billion.

Base money (liability items 1, 2.1 and 2.2) increased by EUR 116.5 billion to EUR 3,334.6 billion.

The table below provides the detailed breakdown of securities held for monetary policy purposes (asset item 7.1) into the different portfolios. All portfolios are accounted for at amortised cost.

Monetary policy securities portfolios Reported value as at 27 March 2020 Weekly change – purchases Weekly change – redemptions
Covered bond purchase programme 1 EUR 1.1 billion
Securities Markets Programme EUR 41.0 billion
Covered bond purchase programme 2 EUR 2.9 billion
Covered bond purchase programme 3 EUR 274.8 billion +EUR 1.7 billion
Asset-backed securities purchase programme EUR 31.1 billion +EUR 1.0 billion -EUR 0.3 billion
Public sector purchase programme EUR 2,168.6 billion +EUR 20.2 billion -EUR 0.2 billion
Corporate sector purchase programme EUR 201.5 billion +EUR 2.4 billion -EUR 1.1 billion
Pandemic emergency purchase programme EUR 0.0 billion

