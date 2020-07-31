Greece’s Goldair Enters Hungary Ground Handling Market

Greece’s Goldair group has entered the ground handling services market in Budapest, business daily Világgazdaság said, citing a report by aviation industry website Airportal.hu.

Goldair group has acquired Hungary’s BHS Handling which obtained licences to offer the full range of ground handling services in January. Public records show the company’s name was changed to Goldair BHS on July 20. Goldair group’s ground handling business is among the market leaders in Southeast Europe, serving 120 airlines, including many that fly to Budapest.

Goldair BHS will face three competitors at Liszt Ferenc International: British-owned Menzies, Turkey’s Celebi and Hungarian-owned Airport Service Budapest. Another peer, state-owned Malév Ground Handling, became insolvent in June.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay