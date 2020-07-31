KSH: Home Construction Up, New Building Permits Down in H1

The number of completed homes increased by 34.4% to 8,697 in the first half of 2020, compared to the same period last year while the number of new building permits dropped by 32.6% to 12,475 during the period, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) said.

The number of home building permits issued in Budapest dropped by 20.9% to 4,867. The number issued in county seats and cities with over 50,000 residents plunged 50.6% to 1,964. The number in other cities was down by 33.6% at 3,213, and the number in smaller communities dropped by 25.4% to 2,431. The number of completed homes in Budapest went up by 22.2% to 1,657. In county seats the number rose by 40.1% to 2,605 and in other cities it soared 47.2% at 2,637. Smaller communities saw a rise of 22.6% to 1,798. KSH noted that because of the coronavirus outbreak there was a temporary setback in the issuing of home building permits: in March the number of permits was down by around 33% and in April and May by almost 50%. By June a recovery had started and the number of permits was down only by 10%. In Budapest the April-May fall was more pronounced as was the June recovery. The coronavirus did not affect the number of completed homes, KSH added.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

