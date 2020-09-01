Hungary Investment Volume Declines 9.9% in Q2

Investment volume in Hungary contracted by an annual 9.9% in the second quarter, data released by the Central Statistical Office (KSH) show.

In absolute terms, investment volume came to 2,298.4 billion forints (EUR 6.4bn). Private sector investments dropped by 12.1% to 1,317.3 billion forints, while public sector investments dropped by 19.1% to 309.2 billion. KSH attributed the decline in public sector investments to a slowdown in European Union-funded projects, while corporate investments were impacted by the unfavourable economic environment due to the pandemic.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay