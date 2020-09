A 500,000 forint (EUR 1,400) bonus for health-care professionals acknowledging their performance during the novel coronavirus epidemic lifted average wage growth in June to 15.6%, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) said.

Wage growth accelerated from 9.4% in May. In absolute terms, the average gross monthly wage stood at 421,700 forints. The average net wage was 280,500 forints. Calculating with twelve-month CPI of 2.9% in June, real wage growth stood at 12.3%.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay